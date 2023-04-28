 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sheffield house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque has identified the person killed in an early Wednesday house fire in Sheffield.

Lacritia Spivey, 51, died in the fire at the home in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue, he said.

It happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you