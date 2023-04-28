UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sheffield house fire

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque has identified the person killed in an early Wednesday house fire in Sheffield.
Lacritia Spivey, 51, died in the fire at the home in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue, he said.
It happened about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
