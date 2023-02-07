UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting

A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday.
He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive.
Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, of Falkville is in the Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder.
When deputies got to the scene, in addition to Beard they also found another victim with a gunshot wound. A third victim left the scene but later showed up at the Falkville Town Hall. Both were taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital.
The sheriff's office has not said which of these victims was Reed.
Additional charges will be filed against Knigthen, the sheriff's office said.
