UPDATE: Colbert County Sheriff's Office says missing runaway teen has been found

UPDATE:
Sheriff Frank Williamson says 13-year-old Tristan Szezorak has been found safe.
-----
PREVIOUS:
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 13-year-old Tristan Szezorak.
They say Szezorak walked away from his home in the Colbert Heights area around 10:15 Saturday morning.
He was wearing black gym shorts and a black Under Armour t-shirt with some orange design on it, according to Sheriff Frank Williamson.
Szezorak is 5'8 and about 140 lbs.
If anyone has any information on where Szezorak might be, dial 911 or call Sheriff Williamson on his cell phone at 256-349-9316.