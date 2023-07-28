 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Carlee Russell faces charges for lying to law enforcement in faked abduction

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlee Russell

ABC 33/40: 25-year-old Carlee Russell last seen walking on I-459 Thursday night. (photo from Russell family)

UPDATE:

Carlee Russell was arrested on charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.

Russell was released from Hoover City Jail after posting a $2,000 bond Friday.

From earlier:

The Hoover Police Department plans to hold a news conference on charges in the Carlee Russell disappearance.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Russell is the 25-year-old woman who made up a story about seeing a child on an interstate and then being kidnapped. She was missing for two days, starting July 15.

Her attorney has since apologized for the hoax.

