UPDATE: Burglary suspect sought by 3 North Alabama law enforcement agencies caught near crash scene

UPDATE: Powell Police Department said its chief and assistant chief spotted Breylon Willis in a field on County Road 38. Willis allegedly fled the scene on foot but was caught and arrested a few hundred yards away.
He is now in custody. The police department thanked the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Rainsville Police Department, Section Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance.
From earlier:
Powell Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a man suspected of multiple burglaries who may be armed and dangerous.
He's also wanted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the department said.
Breylon Willis, 26, is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 166 pounds. He allegedly fled from officers Thursday, and Powell Police say a stolen firearm was recovered from the scene of a wreck he was involved in.
Anyone with information about the crimes or Willis' current whereabouts is urged to call 911.