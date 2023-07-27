 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Both missing boys found in Fort Payne

James Boyd, Brandon Boyd

James Boyd and Brandon Boyd
UPDATE:

Both boys were located in Fort Payne, according to the Fort Payne Police Department. 

From earlier:

Two boys are missing from Fort Payne. 

James Boyd and Brandon Boyd have been missing since Monday, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.  

Police say James and Brandon were dropped off at the Fort Payne Municipal Pool by their grandmother about 10:45 a.m. Monday. When she returned at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, they were no longer there.

Since that time, police say information has been received that the boys may have been near downtown Rainsville or in Collinsville around Cook's Barbershop.

Both are around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weigh 100 pounds.

Police ask anyone that has any information regarding the whereabouts of these children to please call the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.

