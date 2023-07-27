UPDATE: Both missing boys found in Fort Payne

UPDATE:
Both boys were located in Fort Payne, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
From earlier:
Two boys are missing from Fort Payne.
James Boyd and Brandon Boyd have been missing since Monday, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
Police say James and Brandon were dropped off at the Fort Payne Municipal Pool by their grandmother about 10:45 a.m. Monday. When she returned at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, they were no longer there.
Since that time, police say information has been received that the boys may have been near downtown Rainsville or in Collinsville around Cook's Barbershop.
Both are around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weigh 100 pounds.
Police ask anyone that has any information regarding the whereabouts of these children to please call the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.