UPDATE: Bond set at $5.2 million for elder abuse suspect after victim dies

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 17.0 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues
to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The threat of heavy rain is diminishing, although light to
moderate rain will continue generally southeast of a line
from Moulton, to Decatur to Scottsboro.  In these areas, an
additional one quarter to one half inch is possible this
afternoon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

UPDATE: Bond set at $5.2 million for elder abuse suspect after victim dies

  • Updated
Brent Preston Hunter

UPDATE: Brent Preston Hunter is now charged with an additional count of murder and given a new bond of $5.2 million. 

The new charge and bond follow the death of one of his alleged victims, 75-year-old Mitchell Levoid Hunter of Fort Payne. 

----

From earlier:

A Fort Payne man faces elder abuse charges after a welfare check at a home.

Brent Preston Hunter, 56, was arrested Sunday by the Fort Payne Police Department. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, two counts of elder abuse, and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.

During the welfare check, officers said they found two people at the residence who Hunter was suspected of injuring. They were transported to DeKalb Regional by DeKalb Ambulance Service and then both were transferred to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.

Hunter is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and $55,000 property bond.

This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by Fort Payne Police Department Investigators and Investigators with the DeKalb/Cherokee County District Attorney’s offices.

