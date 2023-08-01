UPDATE: Body found after search for kayaker on Tennessee River in Marshall County

UPDATE:
A body was recovered at 8:20 a.m. near the Guntersville Dam, according to Guntersville Fire and Rescue.
From earlier:
Marshall County authorities say a search is underway for a kayaker upstream of the Guntersville Dam on the Tennessee River.
Authorities say the kayaker went missing after being hit by a barge.
The search and rescue teams later packed up for the day after an almost 24-hour search for the missing kayaker.
They have been on the upper half of the Guntersville Dam since 7 a.m. Tuesday, and the only thing recovered at this time is the kayak.
And according to officials on the scene, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, and they were there searching just before 10 p.m.
There is still no word on exactly how this kayaker ended up in the water or how the barge is involved.
The search and rescue teams plan to be back at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and we are still working on getting more information on this incident.
