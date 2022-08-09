UPDATE: Barricaded suspect in custody after shots fired in Huntsville

7 am UPDATE: The barricaded woman is now in custody.
Huntsville Police will provide an update later this afternoon. We'll update this story as soon as we learn more information.
----
6:30 UPDATE: A Huntsville Police sergeant on the scene says a woman barricaded herself inside the condo. She is believed to be armed.
Police believe she may have mental health issues.
Neighbors are being evacuated from the area.
----
Huntsville Police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect after shots were fired early Tuesday morning.
Police got the call at around 4:48 a.m at Oldfield Rd and Lily Flagg Rd.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will keep you updated both on air and online.