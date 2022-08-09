 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Barricaded suspect in custody after shots fired in Huntsville

  • Updated
Lily Flagg Rd Barricade

7 am UPDATE: The barricaded woman is now in custody. 

Huntsville Police will provide an update later this afternoon. We'll update this story as soon as we learn more information. 

----

6:30 UPDATE: A Huntsville Police sergeant on the scene says a woman barricaded herself inside the condo. She is believed to be armed.

Police believe she may have mental health issues.

Neighbors are being evacuated from the area.  

----

Huntsville Police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect after shots were fired early Tuesday morning. 

Police got the call at around 4:48 a.m at Oldfield Rd and Lily Flagg Rd.

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will keep you updated both on air and online. 

