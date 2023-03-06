UPDATE: Barrels of Love food drive set for Tuesday at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion

Collection day for the annual Barrels (and Boxes) of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive will take place Tuesday after being postponed due to severe weather.
Nonperishable food items will be collected at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion from 8 a.m. until noon. Please remember not to bring food that is packaged in a glass container.
The items will be used to stock food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation. They will also be used for the Backpack Feeding Programs for Decatur City and Morgan County students to cover spring break.
Items needed include:
- Peanut butter
- Canned meats
- Soups
- Ramen noodles
- Grits
- Pasta
- Pop-top items
- Individually packaged items
- Drink boxes
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Flour and sugar
- Cooking oil