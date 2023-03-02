UPDATE: Barrels of Love food drive postponed until next week

Collection day for the annual Barrels (and Boxes) of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Anyone who wants to donate backpack items can bring them to Beltline Church of Christ by 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
Nonperishable food items will be collected at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion at a future date. Please remember not to bring food that is packaged in a glass container.
The items will be used to stock food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation. They will also be used for the Backpack Feeding Programs for Decatur City and Morgan County students to cover spring break.
Items needed include:
- Peanut butter
- Canned meats
- Soups
- Ramen noodles
- Grits
- Pasta
- Pop-top items
- Individually packaged items
- Drink boxes
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Flour and sugar
- Cooking oil