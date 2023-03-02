UPDATE: Barrels of Love food drive delayed until 10 a.m. Friday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 17.0 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Thursday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

UPDATE: Barrels of Love food drive delayed until 10 a.m. Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Multiple groups hosting food giveaways in North Alabama

Collection day for the annual Barrels (and Boxes) of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive is Friday.

Anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Please do not bring food that is packaged in a glass container.

Organizers will take items from 10 a.m. until noon.

The items will be used to stock food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation. They will also be used for the Backpack Feeding Programs for Decatur City and Morgan County students to cover spring break.

Items needed include: 

  • Peanut butter
  • Canned meats
  • Soups
  • Ramen noodles
  • Grits
  • Pasta
  • Pop-top items
  • Individually packaged items
  • Drink boxes
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned vegetables
  • Flour and sugar
  • Cooking oil

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

