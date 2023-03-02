UPDATE: Barrels of Love food drive delayed until 10 a.m. Friday

Collection day for the annual Barrels (and Boxes) of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive is Friday.
Anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Please do not bring food that is packaged in a glass container.
Organizers will take items from 10 a.m. until noon.
The items will be used to stock food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation. They will also be used for the Backpack Feeding Programs for Decatur City and Morgan County students to cover spring break.
Items needed include:
- Peanut butter
- Canned meats
- Soups
- Ramen noodles
- Grits
- Pasta
- Pop-top items
- Individually packaged items
- Drink boxes
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Flour and sugar
- Cooking oil