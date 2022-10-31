UPDATE: Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin, begins immediate search for replacement

Auburn University will begin the search for a new football coach, effective immediately.
The university fired head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the SEC.
Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year, marking the worst season of his head coaching career and the worst season for the Tigers since 2012.
Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents and eight of its nine last games against SEC opponents.
The university will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million. Half of that must be paid within 30 days.
Following the announcement, Auburn canceled its weekly football news conference, about 90 minutes before Harsin was scheduled to speak.
Read the university's statement below:
Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program.
Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.