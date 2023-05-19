UPDATE: Attempted murder warrants filed against suspect in Rogersville standoff; search continues

The Rogersville Police Department reports two attempted murder warrants have been issued for a shooting suspect who was involved in a standoff Thursday night.
James Tucker is accused of firing a weapon and grazing another person with a bullet earlier Thursday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Rogersville and Florence police departments and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, took part in that standoff.
It was at his home in the area of the Elk River Bridge near County Roads 70 and 508.
The standoff ended when authorities cleared out about 11 p.m.
Law enforcement said it was believed Tucker was out in the woods near the bridge with a rifle late Thursday.
The search for Tucker continues Friday.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.