...Patchy Dense Fog through 9 AM...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed in river valleys, affecting the Elk,
Paint Rock, Flint and Tennessee valleys. U.S. Highway 72 between
Gurley and the Tennessee state line will be affected as well.

Visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less in these areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 and 9 AM.

UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Rogersville police patrol vehicle

After escaping from a Rogersville police patrol car, an attempted murder suspect is back in custody.

James Tucker was caught Tuesday morning after five days on the run from Rogersville police. Tucker was out on bond for an attempted murder charge from May of this year when he was arrested for violating felony theft charges. According to the Rogersville Police Department, after being taken into custody, he wiggled out of a patrol car while handcuffed. 

We are working to learn his new charges after his capture. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail.

