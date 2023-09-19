UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Rogersville police patrol vehicle

After escaping from a Rogersville police patrol car, an attempted murder suspect is back in custody.
James Tucker was caught Tuesday morning after five days on the run from Rogersville police. Tucker was out on bond for an attempted murder charge from May of this year when he was arrested for violating felony theft charges. According to the Rogersville Police Department, after being taken into custody, he wiggled out of a patrol car while handcuffed.
We are working to learn his new charges after his capture. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail.
