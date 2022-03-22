UPDATE: Arrest made after deadly Marshall County stabbing

UPDATE: The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Andrew Landers of Phil Campbell was arrested after Monday's deadly stabbing.
He is charged with murder and currently being held in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
-----
PREVIOUS:
One man was killed in a Monday night stabbing in Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Olinger Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County coroner.
The sheriff's office has not announced any arrests in the case, nor the identity of the deceased. We expect to learn more information Tuesday morning.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this developing story.