UPDATE: Arrest made after deadly Marshall Co. stabbing

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some
higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of
northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...From 4 PM today through 7 AM on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding and the
flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UPDATE: Arrest made after deadly Marshall Co. stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrew Landers

Andrew Landers (Courtesy: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Andrew Landers, of Phil Campbell, was arrested after Monday's deadly stabbing. 

He is charged with murder and currently being held in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

PREVIOUS:

One man was killed in a Monday night stabbing in Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's office. It happened on Olinger Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner..

The sheriff's office has not announced any arrests in the case, nor the identity of the deceased. We expect to learn more information Tuesday morning. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this developing story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you