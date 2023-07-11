UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing Alabama 9-month-old

UPDATE:
The Amber Alert is canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Harlow Freeman has been found safe.
From earlier:
A 9-month-old girl is still missing, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The State of Alabama issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert Monday.
The Parrish Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Harlow Darby Freeman, white female, 9 months of age with brown hair and blue eyes.
Harlow was seen on Monday about 6:50 p.m. wearing a tie dye onesie and light pink shorts in the area of Crest Avenue in Parrish and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 bearing Alabama plate 3880AR8.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or call 911.