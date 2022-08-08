UPDATE: ALDOT postpones planned partial closure of southbound I-65 in Morgan County

UPDATE: Due to rain in the Tuesday and Wednesday weather forecasts, ALDOT has said it will reschedule this closure for a later date.
ORIGINAL:
Traffic on southbound Interstate 65 in Morgan County will have to take a detour next week.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the southbound lanes of the interstate from Exit 325 at Thompson Road near Hartselle to Exit 318 at U.S. 31 in Lacon.
The closure will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday and last until 4 p.m. Wednesday, ALDOT said. Weather permitting, crews plan to repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad near Lacon and make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
Commercial vehicles will be required to take Exit 334 in Priceville, turn on Alabama 67 North to Decatur, then travel south on U.S. 31 to the I-65 on-ramp at Lacon.
Passenger vehicles can take Exit 325 to Thompson Road, Thompson Road to U.S. 31, then U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon.
The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and Morgan County Road 55 (Exit 322) will be closed during the repairs.