UPDATE: Alabama 9-month-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled for missing infant

  • Updated
Harlow Freeman

Image from the Parrish Police Department Facebook page

UPDATE:

The Amber Alert is canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Harlow Freeman has been found safe. 

ABC 33/40 reports the SUV was found on Crest Avenue Tuesday morning. It was recovered from a wooded area and was close to where the vehicle was first reported stolen.

From earlier:

A 9-month-old girl is still missing, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

The State of Alabama issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert Monday. 

The Parrish Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Harlow Darby Freeman, white female, 9 months of age with brown hair and blue eyes.

Harlow was seen on Monday about 6:50 p.m. wearing a tie dye onesie and light pink shorts in the area of Crest Avenue in Parrish and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 bearing Alabama plate 3880AR8.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or call 911.

