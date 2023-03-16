UPDATE: 8-year-old boy killed, man hurt in Morgan County stabbing; 1 woman in custody

A child is dead and one man is in the hospital following a stabbing in Morgan County Thursday morning.
The child is an 8-year-old boy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said they were called to the scene at 5:30 a.m. off Village Drive near Hartselle.
When they got there, deputies found that child dead and a man with stab wounds. The man was flown to Huntsville Hospital.
One woman is in custody. Sheriff Ron Puckett, Coroner Jeff Chunn, and District Attorney Scott Anderson are on the scene.
Morgan County School System Superintendent Tracie Turrentine issued this statement late Thursday morning:
"It is with great sadness that we have lost one of our students in Morgan County. The student will be remembered for the joy he brought to his friends, classmates, and teachers.
"My condolences and thoughts go out to the family at this time.
"The loss of a student can be a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in students. During this time, as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, please know that support services are available to those who need them."