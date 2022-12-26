UPDATE: 40th annual Huntsville City Classic delayed until noon Tuesday

UPDATE: Due to weather conditions, the first game of this year's Huntsville City Classic will tip off at noon Tuesday.
The new schedule is as follows:
- 12 p.m.: Austin versus Jacksonville
- 12 p.m.: Huntsville versus Madison Academy
- 1:30 p.m.: Buckhorn versus Sparkman
- 1:30 p.m.: Columbia versus Westminster
- 3 p.m.: Hazel Green versus Baker
- 4:30 p.m.: Lee-Huntsville versus Oxford
- 6 p.m.: Mae Jemison versus Haleyville
- 7:30 p.m.: Bob Jones versus Mountain Brook
ORIGINAL:
The 40th annual Huntsville City Classic is set to begin at Huntsville High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the first game tipping off at 9 a.m.
This year's tournament features 16 teams, each hoping to be the last one standing on Dec. 29.
Here's a look at who will be participating this year:
Austin Black Bears
Overall record: 7-8
7A Area 8: 0-0
Starting 5:
De'Air Young PG Senior
Jordan Johnson G Junior
Cam Collins G Senior
Isaiah Fuller F Junior
Jerimiah Ayers C Senior
Head Coach: Desmond Phillips (1st Season)
Team History: State Champions in 1969, 1973 & 1993….reached Classic Finals in 1994.
Jacksonville Golden Eagles
Overall record: 10-3
4A Area 10: 4-0
State Ranking: #1 in 4A Poll
Starting 5:
So. PG Devin Barksdale
Sr. SG John Broom
Sr. G Cam Johnson
Sr. G Caden Johnson
Sr. F Ethan Duke
Head Coach: Tres Buzan (1st season)
Team History: Defending 4A State Champions…2nd Classic Appearance…Senior G John Broom signed with South Alabama…State MVP Cade Phillips signed with Tennessee & transferred to Link Academy in Missouri.
Huntsville Crimson Panthers
Overall record: 11-5
7A Area 7: 0-0
Ranked #10 in 7A Poll
Starting Five:
#4 Ja’Mari Arnold 5’10” Sr.
#1 Simon Walker 6’5” So.
#3 Brayden Rivers 6’6” So.
#5 JD Gossett 6’4” So.
#23 Caleb Harrison 6’9” Jr.
Head Coach: Christian Schweers (5th season)
Team History: Won only Classic Title in 1985…also reached finals in 1995 & 2011…Arnold signed with North Georgia & the sophomore Walker transferred from James Clemens.
Madison Academy
Overall Record: 8-7
5A Area 16: 0-1
Starting 5:
Cody Baerlocher G (Senior)
Bryce Curtis G (Soph.)
Jaylen Blackwell F (Soph.)
Lawson Pippins F (Jr.)
Mike Stanford F (Fresh.)
Head Coach: Tom Berryman (1st Season)
Team History: State Champions in 1999, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016…reached the Classic finals in 2005.
Hazel Green Trojans
Overall Record: 4-9
6A Area 16: 0-1
Starting Five:
Jacob Thomas, PG, Jr.
Carter Wray, SG, Sr.
Jalen Bright, SG, Jr.
Kyrese Pinchon, G, Sr.
Sayiid Allen, F, Jr.
Head Coach Jeremy Crutcher (5th season)
Team History: Won State Championship in 1967 under Jerry Dugan…Current New Orleans Pelican Kira Lewis, Jr. led the Trojans to their only Classic Title in 2017 under Coach Danny Anderson. Crutcher played for the Trojans in the Classic before becoming head coach five years ago.
Baker Hornets
Overall Record: 10-4
7A Area 1: 0-0
Ranked #7 in the 7A Poll
Starting 5:
#3 Charles Taylor G Junior
#11 Labaron Philon G Junior
#15 Lovalle Nelson G Junior
#23 Andersen Madyun F Junior
#24 Josh Flowers F Junior
Head Coach: David Armstrong (6th season)
Team History: First Classic appearance… Reached the final four in Birmingham twice during Armstrong’s tenure…Junior guard Philon is considered among the top 2024 prospects in the state of Alabama.
Mae Jemison Jaguars
Overall Record: 3-9
6A Area 16: 0-2
Starting 5:
Senior G Dalian Ford
Sophomore G Jaylen Glover
Sophomore G DaKarian Bryant
Junior F Prince Williams Jr.
Senior F Elisha Matkins
Head Coach: Howard Pride (1st Season, 2nd stint with the Jaguars)
Team History: first year as a school in 2016-17 after consolidating Butler & Johnson…won both Classic & State Championship under Jack Doss in school’s inaugural season…Howard Pride led the Jaguars to back-to-back Classic titles in his first stint at Mae Jemison in 2018 & 2019…Pride is the only individual to win the classic both as a player (Butler) & Coach (Above).
Haleyville Lions
Overall Record: 6-6
4A Area 12: 1-0
Ranked #9 in the 4A Poll
Starting 5:
#2 Drake James PG SR
#12 Whitt Sutherland F SR
#13 Bryant James G SOPH
#14 Evan Cagle G SOPH
#23 Rome Yarbrough F SR
Head Coach: Dylan Burleson (5th season)
Team History: First, Classic Appearance… Made history last year with their first ever final four appearance in Birmingham last year…Drake (senior) & Bryant (sophomore) are brothers starting at guard for the Lions.
Columbia Eagles
Overall Record: 9-6
6A Area 15: 0-0
Starting 5:
KeShawn Watkins SF JR.
Jacolby Eddy PG SO.
Zeke Graddick C SO.
Riley Griffin SG JR.
Jaylen Lanier PF JR.
Head Coach: Justin Johnson
Team History: reached the Final Four in Birmingham during the 2010 season under Coach Jeff Cooper…reached the Classic Finals in 2018.
Westminster Wildcats
Overall Record: 12-2
4A Area 15: 2-0
Ranked #3 in the 4A poll
Jackson Hammond senior forward
Eric Robinson senior guard
Tyler Engle senior forward
Kaden Rickard sophomore guard
Chase McCarty junior guard
Head Coach: Ronnie Stapler (10th season)
Team History: Wildcats won the state championship in 2016 and have been to 3 Final Fours under Ronnie Stapler, who recently won his 850th career game. During his long tenure as head coach of the Grissom Tigers, Stapler won Classic titles in. 1987, 1998 & 2000…Wildcats are led by Junior guard Chase McCarty, one of the best juniors in the state of Alabama & ranked among the top 50 prospects in the United States…Westminster won the N2Hoops hosted by Bob Jones during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Buckhorn Bucks
Overall record: 10-4
6A Area 16: 3-0
Ranked #2 in the 6A poll
Starting Five:
Terrence Robinson F Sr
Jeremiah Wilson G So
Caleb Holt G Fr
Austen Childress G Jr
Kyler Douglass G Sr
Head Coach: Patrick Harding (2nd season)
Team History: Won State Championships in 1960, 1991 & 1995…Patrick Harding is the winningest coach in Marshall County history after a long career as head coach at Albertville…Recently elected to the Marshall County Athletic Hall of Fame…Holt is considered one of the top 30 freshman in the United States.
Sparkman Senators
Overall Record: 12-4
7A Area 7: 1-1
Ranked #6 in the 7A poll
Starting Five:
#10 Will Hawkins G Sr
#11 Karmelo Montgomery F Sr
#13 Cameron Jones G Sr
#2 Trayton Berger G Sr
#1 Kahleel Green G Sr
Head Coach: Jamie Coggins (11th season)
Team History: Defending Classic Champions…Also winning the title in 2005 under Coach Luther Tiggs…Coggins also reached the Classic Finals in 2017….been to the State Final Four twice in his 10+ seasons at the helm of the Senators…Sparkman just won the Pre-Christmas Daphne Holiday Classic in Mobile.
Lee Generals
Overall Record: 5-7
6A Area 16: 2-1
Starting Five:
Namon Hobson G Jr.
Lamont Smothers G Jr.
Deavious Woods G Jr.
Malachi Nichols F Sr.
Demarrian Tony G Sr.
Head Coach: Greg Brown (21st season)
Team History: Two-time defending 5A State Champions…Also won state in 2010 under Brown & under the late Jerry Dugan in 1968…5-time Classic Champion: 1993, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2013…Coach Brown’s sons Kobe & Kaleb both play at Missouri…For the second straight year, the acting head coach during the Classic for the Generals will be the veteran Ken Betts, who led the Johnson Jaguars to the Classic title in 2008 74-72 over Butler in 4 OTs.
Oxford Yellow Jackets
Overall Record: 5-9
6A Area 13: 1-0
Starting Five:
Jaylen Alexander PG Fr.
Caleb Sanders CG Jr.
TJ Allen SG Jr.
Brock Reaves Wing Sr.
Jayden Lewis SF So.
Head Coach: Joel Van meter (13th season)
Team History: Oxford has become a regular participant in the Classic…Graduated Senior Rylan Houck is now a freshman for Lennie Acuff at Lipscomb…Four year starter…Two-time team captain & All-State Selection…Yellow Jackets have won four straight Calhoun County Championships…Van meter was an assistant coach at Jacksonville State prior to becoming the head coach at OHS.
Bob Jones Patriots
Overall Record: 11-4
7A Area 8: 0-0
Starting Five:
Julius Winston 6’7 F Jr
Khani Chilufya 6’1 G Sr
Sean Paul 6’0 PG Sr
Myles Cook 6”4 F Jr
Malachi Mitchell 5’10 G Sr
Team History: State champions in 2010 under Hall of Fame Head Coach Danny Petty…Petty also led the Patriots to the 2011 Classic title & Dan Bell coached Bob Jones to their first Classic Championship in 2002 before losing to John Carroll & Ronald Steele in the 6A State Finals…Alum Reggie Ragland, now a Linebacker with the Cleveland Browns, led the 2011 Patriots to their 2nd Classic Title.
Mountain Brook Spartans
Overall Record: 10-4
6A Area 10: 0-0
Ranked #3 in the 6A Poll
Starting Five:
#3 Jr. PG 6’5 Ty Davis
#12 Sr. SG 6’4 John Colvin
#13 Sr. CG 5’11 Jackson Beatty
#24 Jr. F 6’2 Lawson Gardner
#23 Sr. PF 6’6 Julius Clark
Head Coach: Tyler Davis (3rd Season)
Team History: Six-Time state Champion: 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021… First five championships were under current Samford University Head Coach Bucky McMillan & sixth under current coach Tyler Davis in his 1st season…Entering year three, his son, Ty Davis, is a Division 1 prospect & one of the top juniors in the state of Alabama…earlier hosted & won the Spartan Turkey Jam over Thanksgiving.