UPDATE: 3 victims in Huntsville shooting; police searching for suspects

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of a shooting in Huntsville with multiple victims.
Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said three victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive.
Officers are searching the area for suspects, White said. She encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Huntsville Police.
"This may appear to be an isolated incident, but we don't know that right now because this is an active investigation," White said. "So we can't give any further details but if you see anybody that you think is involved, please call the police."
Police were made aware of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. White said officers are searching for that vehicle and people who may have been involved as well.
The shooting was reported about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
