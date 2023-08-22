 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 to 109 expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: 3 hurt in shooting at Alabama A&M

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the campus of Alabama A&M University.

Two of them took themselves to the hospital and another was transported by ambulance, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Earlier, the university sent an alert warning of an "armed person" on campus.

As of about 6:44 p.m. the university said the threat was over.

"The university will experience a heightened police presence on-campus as full investigations are processed and concluded," the school tweeted.

WAAY is working to learn if any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

INVESTIGATION WEB IMAGE.jpg

        

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you