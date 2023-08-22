UPDATE: 3 hurt in shooting at Alabama A&M

Three people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the campus of Alabama A&M University.
Two of them took themselves to the hospital and another was transported by ambulance, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.
Earlier, the university sent an alert warning of an "armed person" on campus.
As of about 6:44 p.m. the university said the threat was over.
"The university will experience a heightened police presence on-campus as full investigations are processed and concluded," the school tweeted.
WAAY is working to learn if any suspects have been identified or arrested.
