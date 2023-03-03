UPDATE: 2nd storm-related death confirmed in Madison County

Two men were killed by falling trees Friday as strong storms moved across North Alabama.
One of the men was killed on Hillwood Drive about 1:23 p.m., according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
Lexington Police previously confirmed a tree fell on a man near County Road 50 in Lauderdale County. Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office were at the scene as of 1 p.m. Friday.
WAAY 31 has crews headed to each location and will provide updates as we receive them.