UPDATE: 2nd case of monkeypox identified in Alabama

UPDATE: A second case has been identified in a person who lives in the Jefferson County region, according to the state health department.
-----
From earlier:
The Alabama Department of Public Health has identified the first case of the monkeypox virus infection in the state.
The case was identified with the help of the Mobile County Health Department and is one of about 1,470 in 44 states across the country.
More are expected, ADPH said.
However, the state health department says monkeypox does not spread easily and is usually spread through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth.
Infected people will experience a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then deep-seated vesicles with a tiny spot in the middle. It could be itchy or painful and appear on only one part of the body.
Other symptoms include fever, flu-like illness, headache, muscle aches or fatigue.
The time between exposure and onset of symptoms is about 7-14 days but can be as long as 21 days, according to ADPH. Health officials encourage anyone who may have been exposed to contact their health care provider.