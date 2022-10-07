UPDATE: 22 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property due to neglect, abuse; no charges filed yet

Tuscumbia Police removed 22 adult dogs and puppies from a property on Decatur Street after reports about the poor conditions in which they were kept.
Police Chief Tony Logan said the department worked with Colbert County Animal Control to serve a search warrant in the 1400 block on Friday morning. Law enforcement began looking into the residence last week based on information that abused and neglected dogs were being housed or tethered at the residence, Logan said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple animals with injuries or signs of malnourishment who were in need of medical care. A crowd began to gather as animals were removed from the property, leading to the need for crowd control assistance from Tuscumbia Police Department, Sheffield Police Department and the Colbert County Sheriff's Office.
No one has been charged as of Friday afternoon, but investigators believe the case is tied to a case in Lauderdale County in which more than 60 dogs were removed from a property this week. Read more about that case here.
Tuscumbia city ordinance limits residents to no more than three dogs unless the property is a licensed kennel. Logan said the property they visited Friday did not qualify.