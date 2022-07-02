 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 teenagers rescued from Hughes Cave in Morgan County

  • Updated
Hughes Cave

Hughes Cave (Image from Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: 

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the two juveniles have been rescued.

A 16- and 17-year-old were lost in the cave. Others were able to hear them through a hole but could not get to them. They were uninjured but thirsty.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that multiple agencies are responding to Hughes Cave on Pine Ridge Road in the Union Grove area of Morgan County in reference to two juveniles who may be trapped or lost.

Deputies, Morgan County Rescue Squad and Brindlee Mountain Fire and Huntsville Cave Rescue teams are on scene.

