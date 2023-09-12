UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital; firefighters battle apartment fire on Rime Village Drive in Huntsville

UPDATE:
Two people were injured in an apartment fire at 6216 Rime Village Drive in Huntsville Tuesday.
According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Derrick Stuckey, one individual jumped from the second story to escape the fire and was injured. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says the individual was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
Stuckey says a firefighter was also transported to the hospital. Webster says the firefighter was taken to Crestwood Medical Center.
Both have non-life-threatening injuries.
Webster also says there was another person who jumped from the apartment building. HEMSI is checking this person out, and they haven't been transported to the hospital at this time.
Stuckey says possibly 24 apartment units are completely damaged.
WAAY 31 does not know the cause of the fire yet, and that could take some time.
Firefighters could be there all night working on this fire. At this point, WAAY 31 is no longer seeing any flames outside but crews are still working hard.
From earlier:
Huntsville Fire & Rescue says there is structure fire at 6216 Rime Village Drive.
The fire department has multiple units on the scene.
Please avoid the area at this time.