UPDATE: 2 missing infants found after search involving Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA

UPDATE: The second child has been found and is in good health, according to officials.
From earlier:
The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are helping Mississippi officials locate a missing infant.
They are searching in the Clearwood community of Tishomingo, Mississippi, near the state line with Alabama.
Initially there were two missing infants, but one was found, said Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine.
ALEA is providing a helicopter for the search.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.