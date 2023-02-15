UPDATE: 2 killed in Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash in Madison County

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marshall, west central Jackson and southeastern Madison Counties through 1045 PM CST... At 1017 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Owens Cross Roads, or 13 miles east of Redstone Arsenal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Owens Cross Roads, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Lim Rock and Trenton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH