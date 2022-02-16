 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 injured in Wednesday wreck in Limestone County

UPDATE (5 p.m.): ALEA said the highway has reopened.

PREVIOUS: A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County has left at least two people injured, according to officials.

It has also left a portion of Alabama 251 blocked "for an undetermined amount of time," according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the wreck occurred about 2:33 p.m. Wednesday. The East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said it was a head-on collision at Mays Memorial Baptist Church, which is just south of Wooley Springs Road.

Two people had to be flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. It's unknown at this time if anyone else was injured.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are asking all drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

