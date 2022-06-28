UPDATE: 2 injured in series of wrecks on I-565 eastbound Tuesday

Two people were injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 565 eastbound in Huntsville.
It was one of three wrecks that police reported to, all within minutes of each other and all in the same stretch of the highway.
Huntsville Police said the first wreck occurred just west of Memorial Parkway and involved three vehicles. Two people were transported to the hospital — one with serious injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly thereafter, a two-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 15, followed by another two-vehicle crash near mile marker 16. No injuries were reported in those crashes, police said.
Huntsville Police closed all but one eastbound lane on I-565 due to the wrecks. As of 7:30 p.m., ALGO maps showed traffic flow was back to normal, but HPD had not yet announced the lanes as reopened or cleared.
The closure affected the portion of road between 14th Street and Triana Boulevard, east of Jordan Lane. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes if possible.