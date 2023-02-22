 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 injured, 2 killed in Cullman County house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

A family of four was caught in an early Wednesday morning house fire in Holly Pond. Unfortunately, only two of them were able to escape, according to officials. 

Holly Pond Fire Chief Mike Harrison released new details about the fire, which happened about 2:10 a.m. on Cullman County Road 1728. Harrison said units arrived to find the home fully engulfed and too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

Instead, they worked to put out the flames "from a defensive position," Harrison said. Two family members were able to escape and be treated by emergency medical services, but two others were found dead inside the home.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the two victims who died as Michael Ricky Olinger and Debra Veal Olinger. 

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Baileyton Fire, Berlin Fire and Walter Fire departments assisted Holly Pond Fire & Rescue at the scene.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

