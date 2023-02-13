UPDATE: 2 hurt in shooting on Highway 72 near Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville

Two people involved in a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 72 East near Mastin Lake Road late Monday morning have been taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. responded to the scene at 10:49 a.m., according to Don Webster.
One person has been taken to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI. A second victim arrived at the hospital in personal vehicle, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Police said the conditions of the victims are unknown as of 11:42 a.m., and that they don't believe anyone else is involved in the incident.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.