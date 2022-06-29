 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: 2 detained after Decatur robbery leads to pursuit, fatal wreck on U.S. 31

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

UPDATE: Both individuals who fled the crash scene have been found and detained, according to Decatur Police. Police did not say whether the two were arrested or charged.

----

From earlier:

Multiple agencies are responding to a fatal wreck Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Harris Station Road.

Decatur Police say the wreck happened after a robbery at Home Depot that led to a vehicle pursuit. 

All lanes of U.S. 31, from north of Pryor Field Airport to south of Kubota Tractor Company, are temporarily shut down. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it was a one-vehicle crash that occurred at about 3:36 p.m. Wednesday near Garrett Road in Limestone County. 

Athens Police, Limestone County Sheriff's Office and ALEA were assisting Decatur Police in a search for two individuals who fled the scene after the wreck.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will update this story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you