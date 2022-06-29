UPDATE: 2 detained after Decatur robbery leads to pursuit, fatal wreck on U.S. 31

UPDATE: Both individuals who fled the crash scene have been found and detained, according to Decatur Police. Police did not say whether the two were arrested or charged.
----
From earlier:
Multiple agencies are responding to a fatal wreck Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Harris Station Road.
Decatur Police say the wreck happened after a robbery at Home Depot that led to a vehicle pursuit.
All lanes of U.S. 31, from north of Pryor Field Airport to south of Kubota Tractor Company, are temporarily shut down. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it was a one-vehicle crash that occurred at about 3:36 p.m. Wednesday near Garrett Road in Limestone County.
Athens Police, Limestone County Sheriff's Office and ALEA were assisting Decatur Police in a search for two individuals who fled the scene after the wreck.
WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will update this story.
I’m as close to the scene as I am allowed to be right now. Decatur PD redirecting traffic from HWY 31 to Thomas L Hammons Rd. Police activity is further down. Avoid the area if you can. @WAAYTV https://t.co/lYPP6u5bFX pic.twitter.com/1okq2YNW3O— Brittany Harry WAAY 31 (@BrittanyHarryTV) June 29, 2022