UPDATE: 2 detained after dead woman found during search for missing Morgan County mom

  • Updated
Morgan County search

UPDATE: Two people have been detained in connection to the body found Thursday morning, according to Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

-----

From earlier:

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office have found the body of a dead woman in Trinity.

The sheriff's office said investigators were searching a 24-acre wooded area in relation to the search for Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old mother reported missing last month.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn is at the scene. The dead woman's identity is not being released at this time.

WAAY 31 has a team in the area and will update this story as new information is made available.

