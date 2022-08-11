UPDATE: 2 detained after dead woman found during search for missing Morgan County mom

UPDATE: Two people have been detained in connection to the body found Thursday morning, according to Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
From earlier:
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office have found the body of a dead woman in Trinity.
The sheriff's office said investigators were searching a 24-acre wooded area in relation to the search for Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old mother reported missing last month.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn is at the scene. The dead woman's identity is not being released at this time.
BREAKING: Investigators have found a woman’s body in a wooded area in Trinity. Just yesterday investigators searched a home not even a half a mile away. The home on Seneca Dr. is the last known place 25-year-old, Taylor Haynes, was seen. She’s been missing since July. pic.twitter.com/cBOZ76UHP3— OliviaWAAY31 (@OliviaWAAY31) August 11, 2022
Investigators have located the body of a deceased female while searching a 25 acre wooded area in Trinity. pic.twitter.com/Ac3JMHp4MX— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) August 11, 2022