UPDATE: 2 dead; Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Bonnell Drive in Huntsville

  • Updated
UPDATE:

Two people are dead following a shooting on Bonnell Drive in Huntsville. 

Huntsville police say they responded about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to the shooting call.

Police confirm this is a homicide investigation. 

Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident, and they are currently searching for a suspect.

From earlier:

A shooting investigation is underway right now in North Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, police responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Drive.

This is an active investigation with several police officers and detectives on the scene.

No information has been released on any victims or a suspect.

WAAY 31 is at the scene working to get more information.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Shooting on Bonnell Drive

