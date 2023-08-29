UPDATE: 2 dead; Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Bonnell Drive in Huntsville

UPDATE:
Two people are dead following a shooting on Bonnell Drive in Huntsville.
Huntsville police say they responded about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to the shooting call.
Police confirm this is a homicide investigation.
Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident, and they are currently searching for a suspect.
From earlier:
A shooting investigation is underway right now in North Huntsville.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, police responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Drive.
This is an active investigation with several police officers and detectives on the scene.
No information has been released on any victims or a suspect.
