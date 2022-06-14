 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: 10 acres burned in Athens brush fire

  • Updated
  • 0

1:37 p.m. UPDATE: The brush fire has been contained, and Athens Fire is putting out hotspots, according to Holly Hollman with the city of Athens. 

Hollman said it appears a tractor caused a spark that started the fire near the Gamble House on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. About 10 acres were burned in the fire, with firefighters reporting flames up to 15 feet high.

-----

1:09 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters that were scheduled off today are being called in to help fight the brush fire or to answer other calls while crews respond to the brush fire. The city says it's unknown at this time how many acres have been affected.

East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments, as well as Huntsville Fire and Forestry Commission, are also assisting Athens firefighters. 

Crews are having to rotate due to overheating from the fire and the current outdoor temperatures. 

-----

ORIGINAL: Crews are on the scene of a brush fire at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Lindsay Lane in Athens. 

Holly Hollman, communications specialist of the city of Athens, said the fire was reported at noon Tuesday. 

More firefighters are being called in to assist those on scene. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

