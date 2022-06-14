UPDATE: 10 acres burned in Athens brush fire

1:37 p.m. UPDATE: The brush fire has been contained, and Athens Fire is putting out hotspots, according to Holly Hollman with the city of Athens.
Hollman said it appears a tractor caused a spark that started the fire near the Gamble House on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. About 10 acres were burned in the fire, with firefighters reporting flames up to 15 feet high.
-----
1:09 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters that were scheduled off today are being called in to help fight the brush fire or to answer other calls while crews respond to the brush fire. The city says it's unknown at this time how many acres have been affected.
East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments, as well as Huntsville Fire and Forestry Commission, are also assisting Athens firefighters.
Crews are having to rotate due to overheating from the fire and the current outdoor temperatures.
-----
ORIGINAL: Crews are on the scene of a brush fire at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Lindsay Lane in Athens.
Holly Hollman, communications specialist of the city of Athens, said the fire was reported at noon Tuesday.
More firefighters are being called in to assist those on scene.
