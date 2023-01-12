 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southern
Franklin Counties through 445 PM CST...

At 414 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Plevna, Jericho,
Elora, Estillfork and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UPDATE: 1 westbound lane of Highway 20 re-opens in Morgan County after severe weather damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Overturned tractor-trailer

Decatur Police are responding to multiple reports of overturned vehicles, storm damage and more after severe weather moved through the city Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Decatur Police Department

UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department reports one westbound lane of Highway 20 is now open after being closed due to storm damage.

From earlier:

Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city.

Alabama 20, from Alabama 67 to U.S. 31, and Alabama 67, from Alabama 24 to Alabama 20, should not be traveled at this time if at all possible. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Reports of overturned tractor-trailers, damaged buildings and downed power lines came in from across the area due to severe weather. 

