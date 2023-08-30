UPDATE: 1 dead after wreck on Clinton Avenue at Governors Drive in Huntsville

UPDATE:
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one person died following a wreck on Clinton Avenue at Governors Drive in Huntsville Wednesday.
Huntsville police say the roadway is back open.
From earlier:
Clinton Avenue at Governors Drive in Huntsville is currently closed.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the closure is due to a two-vehicle wreck.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, and a second person from the same vehicle is being evaluated at the scene by paramedics.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle does not appear injured at this time.
Please seek an alternate route until the wreck is cleared.