UPDATE: 1 person shot, stabbed in the head and neck Tuesday while at work

Florence Police say one person was shot and stabbed at a business in the Industrial Park late Tuesday night.
It happened at American Wholesale Book on Bryson Blvd at about 9:00 p.m.
Sergeant Ryan Kelly with Florence Police says Donivon Forbes was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he stabbed and shot a 27-year-old. According to police, he was shot once and stabbed once in the neck and head area.
Police say the victim was at work at the time of the incident.
The victim was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
On Thursday morning, police released an update saying the victim had surgery overnight and is still in stable but critical condition.
Forbes is being held on a $60,000 bond and is facing an attempted murder charge.
The case remains under investigation.