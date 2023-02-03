 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash

  • Updated
One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County.

Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The driver of the Ford and another passenger were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday on Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker, about three miles south of Danville, in Morgan County.

