UPDATE: 1 killed, 5 injured in Hazel Green house fire

UPDATE: A spokesperson with Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department said the fire injured a total of six people, with one of them later dying from their injuries.
That person was one of three residents who were taken for additional medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The other residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.
Two neighbors and a firefighter were injured but treated at the scene.
Hazel Green VFD, Meridianville VFD, New Market VFD, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. responded to the fire Wednesday.
The house was deemed a total loss. The state fire marshal's office is now investigating.
------
From earlier:
A house fire in Hazel Green left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported the death.
Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the injuries. Webster said first responders were called to the scene about 4:53 p.m.
The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Webster said a fourth person at the home on Macon Road refused treatment.
WAAY 31 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.