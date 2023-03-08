UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 injured in Hazel Green house fire

A house fire in Hazel Green left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported the death.
Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the injuries. Webster said first responders were called to the scene about 4:53 p.m.
The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Webster said a fourth person at the home on Macon Road refused treatment.
WAAY 31 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.