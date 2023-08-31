 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 injured in wreck involving a motorcycle on Patton Road and Fremont Avenue in Huntsville

  • Updated
UPDATE:

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services and police, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a wreck Thursday morning.

Huntsville police say they responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle wreck shortly before 7 a.m. at Patton Road and Fremont Avenue.

From earlier:

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane is closed at Patton Road and Fremont Avenue in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the closure is due to wreck.

Please seek an alternate route.  

