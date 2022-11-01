UPDATE: 1 in custody after Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshal's search

One person is in custody on multiple felony warrants after a Huntsville Police Department and U.S. Marshal's Service search.
Jamie Kwan James, 29, will be charged with fleeing and eluding, menacing, obstruction, escape, theft of property and giving false identity, according to police.
More charges are expected.
He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries police said are the result of being apprehended by a K-9 officer.
The search began Tuesday afternoon when police shut down part of Bob Wallace Avenue.
Police said they were looking for a man with felony warrants who was last seen fleeing into a nearby apartment building.
James will be taken to the Madison County Jail upon his release from the hospital.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.