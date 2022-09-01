UPDATE: 1 in critical condition, 2 detained after shooting at Morgan County campground

One person has been shot and two others have been detained after an apparent shooting Thursday evening at Quail Creek campground near Hartselle.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the victim is in critical condition. Air Evac and emergency medical services are on scene to provide treatment until the victim can be transported.
The scene is secure, according to the sheriff's office. Caution is urged in the area due to the large number of first responders at the scene.
WAAY 31 has a team headed to the campground and will update this story as new information is made available.