UPDATE: 1 hurt, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in Madison County

One person was hurt and another arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Madison early Wednesday afternoon.
About noon Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators tried to arrest a person in a drug case in the parking lot of a business on Madison Boulevard. The vehicle drove away and a pursuit began.
The driver ran the red light at Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway, hitting several vehicles in the intersection according to the sheriff’s office.
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver, whose name has not been released, will be charged with drug and pursuit charges, according to the sheriff’s office.