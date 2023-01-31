UPDATE: 1 dead in Marshall County wreck that temporarily blocked Alabama 75

The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed a male driver died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that temporarily blocked part of Alabama 75.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 75 with Horton-Nixon Chapel Road in Horton.
As of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, the roadway had reopened.
Douglas Police Department, Douglas Fire Department, Albertville Fire Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall Health Systems EMS, Marshall County Emergency Management Agency and Alabama State Troopers responded to the crash.
ALEA continues to investigate.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.